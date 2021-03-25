Back to top

Company News for Mar 25, 2021

  • Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (EPAC - Free Report) fell 6.7% after the company reported fiscal second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.06, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.12.
  • AAR Corp.’s AIR shares rose 1.9% after the company delivered fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.37, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.31.
  • GameStop Corp.’s (GME - Free Report) shares dipped 33.8% after the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.34, falling short of the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.46.
  • Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS - Free Report) fell 4.2% after the company reported fiscal third-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.82, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.84.

