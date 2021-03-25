Back to top

Image: Bigstock

FactSet (FDS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) will report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 30, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 9.7%.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $392.2 million, indicating 6.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions.

The bottom line is expected to have benefited from improved operating performance, the consensus mark for which stands at $2.74 per share, suggesting 7.5% year-over-year growth.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season.  The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

FactSet has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Accenture (ACN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Earnings of $2.03 per share beat the consensus estimate by 6.8% and improved year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 8% year over year.

ABM Industries’ (ABM - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $1.01 per share, beating the consensus mark by 65.6% and improving more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.49 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and declined 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.

FTI Consulting’s (FCN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.61 surpassed the consensusestimate by 43.8% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $626.6 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and increased 4% on a year-over-year basis.

