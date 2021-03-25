We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
FactSet (FDS) to Post Q2 Earnings: What's in the Cards?
FactSet Research Systems Inc. (FDS - Free Report) will report second-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 30, before the bell.
The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters, the average beat being 9.7%.
Expectations This Time Around
The consensus estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $392.2 million, indicating 6.1% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been driven by higher sales of analytics, content and technology solutions.
The bottom line is expected to have benefited from improved operating performance, the consensus mark for which stands at $2.74 per share, suggesting 7.5% year-over-year growth.
What Our Model Says
Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for FactSet this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.
FactSet has an Earnings ESP of +0.67% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
FactSet Research Systems Inc. Price and EPS Surprise
FactSet Research Systems Inc. price-eps-surprise | FactSet Research Systems Inc. Quote
Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies
Accenture (ACN - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. Earnings of $2.03 per share beat the consensus estimate by 6.8% and improved year over year. Revenues of $12.09 billion beat the consensus mark by 2.1% and increased 8% year over year.
ABM Industries’ (ABM - Free Report) first-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings from continuing operations came in at $1.01 per share, beating the consensus mark by 65.6% and improving more than 100% year over year. Total revenues of $1.49 billion missed the consensus estimate by 0.5% and declined 7.5% from the year-ago quarter.
FTI Consulting’s (FCN - Free Report) fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share of $1.61 surpassed the consensusestimate by 43.8% and increased more than 100% on a year-over-year basis. Total revenues of $626.6 million beat the consensus mark by 3.5% and increased 4% on a year-over-year basis.
Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”
From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research SherazMian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.
You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.
Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>