We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Cutera (CUTR) Outpaced Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Computer and Technology space have likely heard of Cutera (CUTR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CUTR and the rest of the Computer and Technology group's stocks.
Cutera is a member of the Computer and Technology sector. This group includes 625 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #7. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CUTR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CUTR's full-year earnings has moved 23.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, CUTR has moved about 22.85% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Computer and Technology sector has returned an average of 2.11% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cutera is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, CUTR belongs to the Lasers Systems and Components industry, which includes 6 individual stocks and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 4.87% this year, meaning that CUTR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Computer and Technology stocks should continue to pay close attention to CUTR as it looks to continue its solid performance.