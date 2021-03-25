Back to top

Is Camping World Holdings (CWH) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Camping World Holdings (CWH - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Camping World Holdings is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 251 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. CWH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CWH's full-year earnings has moved 59.08% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, CWH has moved about 33.36% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 2.81%. As we can see, Camping World Holdings is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, CWH belongs to the Leisure and Recreation Services industry, a group that includes 31 individual stocks and currently sits at #201 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 12.19% this year, meaning that CWH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors in the Consumer Discretionary sector will want to keep a close eye on CWH as it attempts to continue its solid performance.


