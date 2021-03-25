We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT - Free Report) closed at $51.96 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.67% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.62%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.12%.
Coming into today, shares of the chipmaking equipment services company had gained 7.4% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 5.18%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.76%.
UCTT will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UCTT to post earnings of $0.84 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 61.54%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $390.2 million, up 21.6% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.39 per share and revenue of $1.65 billion. These totals would mark changes of +21.07% and +18.01%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for UCTT. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. UCTT currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, UCTT is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.77.
It is also worth noting that UCTT currently has a PEG ratio of 1.95. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.95 at yesterday's closing price.
The Electronics - Manufacturing Machinery industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 16, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow UCTT in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.