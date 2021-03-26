Chipotle (CMG) Invests in Nuro for Digital Sales Enhancement

In an effort to boost its digital sales,
Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. ( CMG Quick Quote CMG - Free Report) recently invested in Nuro — a robotic company for the delivery services — as part of their Series C funding round. This marks the company’s first major investment in a third-party technology firm since CEO Brian Niccol took up the position in 2018. Notably, Nuro utilizes robotics in its fleet of on-road, occupantless and autonomous vehicles to deliver consumer goods. Dave Ferguson, Nuro co-founder and president said “Nuro and Chipotle share the same commitment to improving everyday life through innovative products, whether it's through responsibly sourced food or autonomous delivery vehicles.” With Internet, digitalization and electronics influencing every facet of our day-to-day lives, it is obvious that the restaurant industry has embraced this trend. The company’s digital sales, which soared 174% year over year in 2020 is likely to be boosted further by the investment in Nuro. Shares of Chipotle have appreciated 125.5% in the past year, compared with the industry’s rally of 56.6%. Digitalization: A Major Growth Driver
Chipotle is focusing on expanding digital program to drive growth amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In order to drive digital sales and retain customers amid the coronavirus crisis, the company is leaving no stone unturned to make digital ordering more appealing to customers and more efficient for its restaurants. In this regard, Chipotle has redesigned and simplified its online ordering site, enabled online payment for catering, online meal customizations and collaborated with several well-known third-party providers for delivery.
Moreover, partnerships with Uber Eats and Grubhub are attracting new customers. The company has also expanded digital capabilities into Canada. Moreover, collaboration with all the major third-party delivery aggregators has increased orders. In order to boost convenience in the digital ordering platform, the company has also initiated features such as unlimited customization, contactless delivery and group ordering. During fourth-quarter 2020, digital sales soared 177.2% year over year to $781.4 million. It contributed 49% to sales during the quarter. Notably, digital sales mostly comprised of order-ahead and digital pickup orders owing to tougher COVID restrictions. Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Chipotle, which shares space with
Brinker International, Inc. ( EAT Quick Quote EAT - Free Report) , carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks that warrant a look in the same space include Jack in the Box Inc. ( JACK Quick Quote JACK - Free Report) and Chuy's Holdings, Inc. ( CHUY Quick Quote CHUY - Free Report) , both carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here. Jack in the Box has an impressive long-term earnings growth rate of 17%. Chuy's Holdings has beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average being 126.5%. These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
