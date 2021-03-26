Why Is Ormat Technologies (ORA) Down 17.5% Since Last Earnings Report?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for Ormat Technologies (
Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is Ormat Technologies due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at the most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.
Ormat Technologies Q4 Earnings Beat, Revenues Down Y/Y Ormat Technologies' fourth-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 39 cents, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 34 cents by 14.7%. Earnings also soared 62.5% from the prior-year quarter’s 24 cents per share. For 2020, Ormat Technologies’ operating EPS came in at $1.65, down 4.1% from the prior-year quarter’s $1.72. Revenues
In the fourth quarter, Ormat Technologies generated revenues of $179.4 million, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $183 million by 1.8%. Also, the top line declined 6.8% on a year-over-year basis, primarily led by lower revenues from its Product segment.
For 2020, Ormat Technologies’ revenues summed $705.3 million, down 5.5% from the prior-year quarter’s $746 million.
Segment Revenues Electricity Segment: Revenues increased 1.3% year over year to $146.2 million from the prior-year quarter’s $144.4 million. The increase was mainly attributable to Steamboat Hills enhancement and repowering plant in Ormesa offset by curtailments in Olkaria. Product Segment: Segment revenues plunged 37.5% year over year to $27.4 million from the year-earlier quarter’s $43.8 million. The decline in revenues was due to lower backlog impacted by COVID-19 pandemic. Energy Storage and Management Services: Revenues in this division amounted to $5.8 million, surging 28.3% from the prior-year quarter. The increase was mainly driven by the addition of the Rabbit Hill project in Texas and the acquired Pomona asset in California. Operational Update
In the December-end quarter, Ormat Technologies’ total operating expenses were $21.8 million, up 9% year over year.
Operating income during the quarter totaled $53.2 million compared with the $54.5 million registered in the year-ago period. The company’s total cost of revenues in the fourth quarter was $104.3 million compared to $117.9 million in the year-ago period.
Interest expenses were $19.1 million during the quarter, up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.
Financial Condition
Ormat Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of $448.2 million as of Dec 31, 2020, compared with $71.2 million as of Dec 31, 2019.
Total long-term debt was $1,377.2 million as of Dec 31, 2020, compared with $1,011.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019. Guidance 2021
Ormat Technologies projects full-year 2021 total revenues of $640-$675 million, with electricity segment revenues estimated at $570-$580 million. Likewise, the company’s Product segment revenues are expected to be $50-$70 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $690.5 million, higher than the company’s guided range.
The company also anticipates annual adjusted EBITDA of $400-410 million for 2021. It expects annual adjusted EBITDA attributable to minority interest to be approximately $32 million. How Have Estimates Been Moving Since Then?
Analysts were quiet during the last two month period as none of them issued any earnings estimate revisions.
