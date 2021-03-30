We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Huntington (HBAN) & TCF Shareholders Approve Merger Deal
Shareholders of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN - Free Report) and TCF Financial Corporation (TCF - Free Report) have approved the all-stock acquisition deal. The transaction, announced on December 2020, is expected to close in the second quarter of 2021 subject to regulatory consents.
Post completion, the combined entity will have $168 billion in assets, $134 billion in deposits and $117 billion in loans. Also, it will operate under the name and brand of Huntington with two headquarters in Detroit, MI and Columbus, OH, and maintain its operating presence in all the existing markets.
Notably, the combined company will be one of the top 10 U.S. regional banks, and will rank fifth in approximately 70% of deposit markets. Also, the combined entity with the largest branch share will be positioned at the second in Consumer Deposits in the footprint.
The companies also expect to derive some financial benefits from this deal. Cost synergies are anticipated to be around $490 million, or 37% of TCF Financial's non-interest expenses. Per Huntington’s expectations, the deal is likely to be 18% accretive to earnings by year-end 2022, including the fully phased-in transaction cost synergies.
The combined entity is aimed at capturing market opportunities and boosting the client base through a distinctive, "People-First, Digitally-Powered" customer experience. Moreover, the companies’ expanded scale, technological advancement and increased product offerings will help boost its market share.
Huntington’s acquisition of TCF Financial is in sync with its aim to increase long-term shareholder value in the current era of digitization. The deal is capable to withstand the uncertainty surrounding the economy due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In the current scenario, banking sector has been witnessing an increase in M&A activities, to dodge the heightened costs of regulatory compliance and increased investments in technology, in a bid to be competitive.
M&T Bank Corporation (MTB - Free Report) and People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT - Free Report) announced another such merger deal in 2021. The all-stock deal worth $7.6 billion, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to necessary approvals.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>