Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 29, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of Ford Motor Company (F - Free Report) fell 0.1% after the company said that it will idle production of its f-150 trucks at its Michigan factory over the weekend owing to global shortage of semiconductors.
  • Annaly Capital Management, Inc.’s (NLY - Free Report) shares gained 1.2% after it struck a deal with investment firm Slate Asset Management to sell its commercial real estate business for $2.33 billion.  
  • Shares of Nio Limited (NIO - Free Report) declined 4.8% after the company announced that it will temporarily halt production of its electric vehicles in Hefei, China due to the global semiconductor shortage.
  • Progress Software Corporation’s (PRGS - Free Report) shares rallied 5.9% after the company reported first-quarter fiscal 2021 non-GAAP earnings of $0.95 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.75 per share.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Ford Motor Company (F) - free report >>

Progress Software Corporation (PRGS) - free report >>

Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) - free report >>

NIO Inc. (NIO) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks computers reit