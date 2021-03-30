In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) Aims to Boost Iceland Base With Multiple Routes
In line with its efforts to rebuild international demand, Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) intends to boost its global network. To this end, the Atlanta-based carrier aims to add routes to destinations in Iceland from its U.S. hubs.
Owing to this move, passengers will have greater options to visit and enjoy world-renowned hot springs like the Blue Lagoon and the iconic capital city of Reykjavík.
Per its plan to drive its Iceland presence this summer, Delta looks forward to launch daily flights from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Keflavík International Airport (KEF) on May 20. Moreover, the daily flights operated by Delta from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Keflavík will take to the skies again from May 1. Meanwhile, daily flights from Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport to Keflavík will resume services on May 27.
Delta’s move to expand its footprint in Iceland seems a prudent approach as the country is the first destination in Europe to welcome Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Notably, to ensure that more and more Americans are immunized, Delta joined Lyft’s (LYFT - Free Report) nationwide program to provide rides to the vaccination sites.
Notably, with the growing incidence of vaccination and the subsidence of COVID-19 intensity, air-travel demand is picking up in the United States. As a result, the likes of Southwest Airlines (LUV - Free Report) and Spirit Airlines (SAVE - Free Report) too recently announced their intension to widen their domestic network.
