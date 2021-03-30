We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Century Communities (CCS) Outpaced Other Construction Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Century Communities (CCS - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of CCS and the rest of the Construction group's stocks.
Century Communities is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 100 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #1. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. CCS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CCS's full-year earnings has moved 38.26% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Based on the latest available data, CCS has gained about 39.68% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Construction group have gained about 16.12% on average. This means that Century Communities is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Breaking things down more, CCS is a member of the Building Products - Home Builders industry, which includes 16 individual companies and currently sits at #35 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.39% so far this year, so CCS is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track CCS. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.