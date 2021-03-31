Back to top

Company News for Mar 30, 2021

  • Shares of CalMaine Foods, Inc. (CALM - Free Report) fell 1.4% after the company reported third-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $0.28 per share, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.39 per share.
  • Applied Materials, Inc.’s (AMAT - Free Report) shares declined 2.3% after it announced that its agreement to buy out Kokusai Electric Corp. was terminated.
  • Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG - Free Report) declined 1.1% after its affiliate Carlyle Aviation Partners agreed to acquire Fly Leasing Limited (FLY - Free Report) $17.05 per share, compared to Fly Leasing’s Friday session close of $13.25.
  • Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s (TME - Free Report) shares gained 1.2% after the company said that it will go for a $1 billion share buyback, its biggest ever share buyback program.

