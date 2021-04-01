Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Mar 31, 2021

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of BioNTech SE (BNTX - Free Report) jumped 8.9% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.87 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.57 per share.
     
  • PayPal Holdings, Inc.’s (PYPL - Free Report) shares gained 0.4% after the company said that it will allow its U.S. customers to make payments with cryptocurrencies while purchasing products.
     
  • Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO - Free Report) surged 10.8% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $1.09 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.62 per share.
     
  • GameStop Corp.’s (GME - Free Report) shares jumped 7.3% after the videogame retailer announced the appointment of former Amazon executive Elliott Wilke as its chief growth officer effective April 5.

In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


GameStop Corp. (GME) - free report >>

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) - free report >>

BioNTech SE Sponsored ADR (BNTX) - free report >>

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) - free report >>

Published in

internet medical retail travel-leisure