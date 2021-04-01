We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Diamondback Energy (FANG) Outpaced Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?
The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Diamondback Energy (FANG - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Oils-Energy sector should help us answer this question.
Diamondback Energy is one of 250 companies in the Oils-Energy group. The Oils-Energy group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. FANG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for FANG's full-year earnings has moved 50.56% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the latest available data, FANG has gained about 53.88% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 18.03%. This shows that Diamondback Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.
Breaking things down more, FANG is a member of the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #53 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 50.26% so far this year, meaning that FANG is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Oils-Energy sector will want to keep a close eye on FANG as it attempts to continue its solid performance.