We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has XPO Logistics (XPO) Outpaced Other Transportation Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Transportation space have likely heard of XPO Logistics (XPO - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.
XPO Logistics is one of 140 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #11 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. XPO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for XPO's full-year earnings has moved 44.60% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
Based on the most recent data, XPO has returned 4.08% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 10.96% on average. This means that XPO Logistics is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
Looking more specifically, XPO belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 8.69% this year, meaning that XPO is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
XPO will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.