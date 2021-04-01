I became more bullish on growth stocks this morning and in this video and article I'm giving you all the details.
Nasdaq Correction Over: FOMO Will Now Resume
I became more bullish on growth stocks this morning and in this video and article I'm giving you all the details.
As the Nasdaq 100 flipped back and forth around 13,000 for the past three weeks, I was preparing my followers for the next important move.
If the NDX broke back below 12,700 we were going to be big buyers of our favorite growth stocks.
If the NDX broke back above 13,300 we were going to be big buyers of our favorite growth stocks (obviously at slightly more expensive levels).
That was the gist of the plan. Today I'll share more of the details, as I recently did in this episode of Cook's Kitchen from March 25, right into the teeth of the Archegos hedge fund implosion...
Software is the New Gold: Storing Your Wealth in the Digital-Crypto Age
In that episode, I told you which "four-tress" growth stocks I was buying and at what price levels.
What I didn't tell you was what made me jump to grab more Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) shares under $190 on Friday during the new panic over the SEC possibly de-listing Chinese stocks. The video attached to this article has those details.
Now, speaking of my "four-tress" tech growth stocks, here was the fresh buy list I gave my members on Monday morning...
Buy List As Sharks Circle
Posted on 3/29/21
TAZR Traders
If you follow my Twitter feed, you may have seen the posts on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday (@KevinBCook) where I further tried to dissect the chatter about the ex-Tiger Cub Billy Hwang and his imploding hedge fund Archegos.
I didn't know it on Friday morning when we added to BIDU under $190 that this was probably also one of his positions in addition to VIAC and DISCA.
Good news is that we were joined by the cavalry at ARK who bought 488K shares on Friday alone.
Shopify (SHOP - Free Report) may have been on of his holdings too. And from the looks of the action to mid-day, the selling may not be over.
So other dodgey funds are circling the blood in the water, probing for other margin call chum.
Until we get another flush, I want you thinking ahead about buys we should make...
Top 5 Buy List with Ranges
1) SHOP: $980 to $1020 (making new lows down to $1030 as I type)
2) The Trade Desk (TTD - Free Report) : $575 to $600
3) Square (SQ - Free Report) : $180 to $200
4) NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : $475 to $500
5) BIDU: $180 to $200
Talk soon... maybe with a buy alert yet today!
Cooker
(end of Monday morning note to TAZR subscribers)
Note: I have 5 stocks total in my "four-tress" but TTD can be your fifth wheel, or if you don't want China exposure, you toss BIDU.
Planning for Corrections
The top two things I teach my followers are (1) how to research and value growth stocks -- especially those disrupting their industries with new innovations.
And (2) how to be among the minority of investors who are (a) calm and observant during volatile market moves and (b) ready to buy with plans, strategies, and shopping lists full of discounted names.
If you looked at the charts today (or watch the video attached to this article), you'll notice that those buy levels and ranges I listed on Monday were awfully interesting on Tuesday. Here were the Tuesday lows and today's (Wednesday) highs...
SHOP: $1013 / $1120
TTD: $591 / $664
SQ: $202 / $232
NVDA: $508 / $538
BIDU: $206 / $222 (clearly, the time to be aggressive on BIDU was Friday under $190)
But more important than the planning we did in the past few sessions is the work we did for all of March to be ready to buy great stocks on sale. I profiled the early part of the hunt in this March 10 video and article...
Flush Draw: How to Beat the Algos When They Run the Stops
In that video, I show the chart I gave members from February 26, highlighting where I thought the correction could go and what we would do to capitalize on it.
And as good vibes would have it, I got this email this morning from a subscriber who shared his unique and profitable approach to my analysis...
"Thanks for your running list of bargains to capture on corrections. I was able to get LEAPS call spreads on TTD, SHOP, SQ, ZM, TSLA, NVDA, and TWLO during early March lows.
"Thanks for your guidance. It helps calm nerves and puts market in perspective."
That last sentence is the one I value most. This is always my goal: to help investors think in what I call "S&P" terms.
"S&P" stands for Scenarios & Probabilities and the whole concept is based on being able to anticipate potential moves, and their likelihood -- especially if they might not agree with your current positioning and then cause you FUD (fear, uncertainty, and doubt) later if/when they unfold.
So it's not a matter of which support level you like, or wish would hold, but which one could show up where you would feel wrong, or buy more.
Knowing this in advance provides calm, cool, and collected reactions to market gyrations and random volatility.
I am not predicting short-term market direction and timing as much as being ready to take advantage of (a) extreme moves from (b) emotional market players who are (3) getting gamed by the algos.
And since I'm interested in buying the best companies at the best prices, to profit from the major market tailwinds, then I benefit when the most obvious long-term prediction of all reasserts itself...
Tens of trillions of dollars in investment wealth have as their sole purpose the pursuit of companies steadily (or wildly) growing their sales and profits with innovation that attracts tons of new customers.
Watch my Cook's Kitchen videos to learn more!
Kevin Cook is a Senior Stock Strategist for Zacks Investment Research where he runs the TAZR Trader portfolio.
