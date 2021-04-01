We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
ESG ETF (USSG) Hits New 52-Week High
Investors seeking momentum may have Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG - Free Report) on radar now. The fund recently hit a new 52-week high. Shares of USSG are up approximately 62.4% from their 52-week low of $22.55/share.
But could there be more gains ahead for this ETF? Let’s take a look at the fund and the near-term outlook to get a better idea of where it might be headed.
USSG in Focus
The underlying MSCI USA ESG Leaders Index is a capitalization weighted index that provides exposure to companies with high Environmental, Social and Governance performance relative to their sector peers. The expense ratio is 0.11% (see all Style Box - All Cap Blend ETFs here).
Why the move?
A boom in the ESG investing is apparent thanks to President Biden’s infrastructure plan which focuses on clean energy. In any case, this investing trend has remained a hot favorite among investors since the pre-outbreak period. Investors appear to be bothered about the future of the environment and the effect it might have on their investing portfolio. As per the source, lesser focus on environmental issues by the companies may after all result in lawsuits, fines and damages.
More Gains Ahead?
The fund has a positive weighted alpha of 52.03. So, there is a decent outlook ahead for those who want to ride this surging ETF a shade further.
