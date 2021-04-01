Back to top

Company News for Apr 1, 2021

  • Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA - Free Report) gained 3.6% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.40 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.10 per share.
  • Acuity Brands, Inc.’s (AYI - Free Report) shares soared 19.4% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $2.21 per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.69 per share.
  • Shares of UniFirst Corporation (UNF - Free Report) increased 0.7% after the company reported second-quarter fiscal 2021 earnings of $1.71 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.67 per share.
  • Chewy, Inc.’s (CHWY - Free Report) shares surged 5.4% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings of $0.11 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of $0.09 per share.

