Spirit Airlines (SAVE) to Begin Los Angeles-Mexico Flights
Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE - Free Report) announced plans to expand its operations from Los Angeles. The airline will begin flights to Mexico, marking its first international service out of Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). The carrier will also begin a few domestic services from LAX. The expansion initiatives are encouraging, given the continued recovery in air-travel demand as more people get vaccinated.
Starting May 5, Spirit Airlines will begin daily flights connecting LAX with Los Cabos International Airport. Additionally, it will initiate nonstop flights to Puerto Vallarta's Licenciado Gustavo Diaz Ordaz International Airport from LAX, starting Jul 1.
As for the domestic services, the airline will offer nonstop flights connecting LAX with Columbus, OH (CMH), Milwaukee, WI (MKE), New York LaGuardia (LGA), Louisville, KY (SDF) and St. Louis, MO (STL). The new services will substantially expand the Miramar, FL-based carrier’s flight offerings from Southern California.
The Louisville and St. Louis services will begin in May, while the other services will commence in June. Each of the services will be operational daily, except for the LaGuardia flights, which will operate only on Saturdays.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Spirit Airlines carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Transportation sector are ArcBest Corp. (ARCB - Free Report) , Saia, Inc. (SAIA - Free Report) and Navios Maritime Partners LP (NMM - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Shares of ArcBest, Saia and Navios Maritime have rallied more than 100%, 78% and 200% in the past six months, respectively.
