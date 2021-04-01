In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) - free report >>
Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Franchise Group, Inc. (FRG) - free report >>
Ollies Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
FRG or OLLI: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
Investors interested in stocks from the Consumer Products - Staples sector have probably already heard of Franchise Group (FRG - Free Report) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI - Free Report) . But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.
We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.
Currently, Franchise Group has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Ollie's Bargain Outlet has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that FRG likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than OLLI has recently. However, value investors will care about much more than just this.
Value investors are also interested in a number of tried-and-true valuation metrics that help show when a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.
Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.
FRG currently has a forward P/E ratio of 11.50, while OLLI has a forward P/E of 31.60. We also note that FRG has a PEG ratio of 0.77. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. OLLI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.50.
Another notable valuation metric for FRG is its P/B ratio of 3.76. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OLLI has a P/B of 4.26.
These metrics, and several others, help FRG earn a Value grade of A, while OLLI has been given a Value grade of C.
FRG stands above OLLI thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that FRG is the superior value option right now.