Marathon Oil (MRO) to Redeem $500M Senior Notes to Ease Debt Load
Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO - Free Report) entered a transaction to fully redeem the $500 million in aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 2.8% senior notes due 2022.
Notably, the company will redeem the aforementioned senior notes on Apr 29, 2021.
The transaction will result in a $500-million reduction in gross debt and annual cash interest expenses by $14 million. Importantly, the transaction aligns with the company’s pledge to reduce gross debt by $500 million in 2021 to strengthen its balance sheet.
Marathon Oil is involved in prolific oil-producing resource plays, including the Eagle Ford in Texas, the Bakken in North Dakota, the STACK and SCOOP in Oklahoma, and the Permian Basin in New Mexico. Also, it has international production and operations in Equatorial Guinea, located on the west coast of South Africa.
The redemption transaction reflects advancement toward ensuring that at least 30% of cash flow generated from the company’s operating activities is aimed at investor-friendly purposes.
Moreover, the transaction is in line with Marathon Oil’s objective to continue improving its investment-grade balance sheet through gross debt reduction and sustainable free cash flow generation.
Company Profile & Price Performance
Headquartered in Houston, TX, Marathon Oil is a leading oil and natural gas exploration and production company. The company’s stock has gained 159.3% in the past six months.
