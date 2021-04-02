We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unity Software Inc. (U) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $101.08, moving +0.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.18% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.76%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.42% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.32% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.55% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from U as it approaches its next earnings report date.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.35 per share and revenue of $975.25 million. These totals would mark changes of +10.26% and +26.25%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for U. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. U is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 200, putting it in the bottom 22% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.