In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL GR (VWIGX) - free report >>
PGIM Jennison Emg Mkts Eq Opps R6 (PDEQX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
VANGUARD INTERNATIONAL GR (VWIGX) - free report >>
PGIM Jennison Emg Mkts Eq Opps R6 (PDEQX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Looking for Massive Returns? Grab These 3 Non-US Mutual Funds
Non-U.S. mutual funds provide excellent choices for those looking to diversify their investments across a wide range of countries, including emerging and developed markets. Thus, investing in non-U.S. mutual funds may prove more profitable than those with significant domestic exposure.
Below we share with you three top-ranked non-U.S. mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
American Funds New World Fund Class A (NEWFX - Free Report) aims for long-term capital appreciation. The fund invests in common stocks of companies with significant exposure to countries with developing economies and/or markets. NEWFX has three-annualized returns of 11.7%.
NEWFX has an expense ratio of 1.00% compared with the category average of 1.31%.
PGIM Jennison Emerging Markets Equity Opportunities Fund- Class R6 (PDEQX - Free Report) aims for long-term growth of capital. The fund mostly invests in the equity and equity-related securities of companies located in emerging markets countries. PDEQX has three-year annualized returns of 22.7%.
Mark B. Baribeau is the fund manager of PDEQX since 2014.
Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares (VWIGX - Free Report) seeks to provide long-term capital growth to its investors. The fund invests the majority of its assets in securities of companies located outside the United States. It invests across all market capitalizations. VWIGX has three-year annualized returns of 22.3%.
As of the end of December 2020, VWIGX held 123 issues with 5.51% of its assets invested in Tesla Inc.
To view the Zacks Rank and past performance of all non-U.S. mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.
Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?
Zacks’ free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top-performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>