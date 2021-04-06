We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Air Lease (AL) Delivers One of Ten Boeing 737-8 to Blue Air
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 aircraft on long-term lease to Romania based airline – Blue Air. It is the first of ten new Boeing 737-8s jets confirmed to be delivered to the Romanian carrier from Air Lease's order book with The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) . This modern and fuel efficient aircraft has CFM LEAP-1B25 engines.
The remaining nine scheduled jets are expected to get delivered from Air Lease’s order book through 2022. In addition to the new Boeing 737-8 aircraft delivered, Blue Air currently has six Boeing 737-800s and one Boeing 737-700 on long-term lease with Air Lease. Air Lease’s contribution to Romania's growing all-Boeing 737 fleet will significantly boost its airline’s operations in the domestic and the international front.
Besides this delivery to Blue Air, Air Lease also announced the delivery of first of three new Boeing 787-9 aircraft on long-term lease to Air Premia (South Korea). The other two is scheduled to be delivered by the end of 2021. This fleet growth is also anticipated to boost the company’s top-line growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Both Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 10% and 31.2%, respectively.
