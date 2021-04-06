We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
E-commerce Growth Aids FedEx (FDX), Rising Expenses Ail
We recently issued an updated report on FedEx Corporation (FDX - Free Report) .
Akin to the past few quarters, FedEx's third-quarter fiscal 2021 results were aided by surge in e-commerce demand. The company's performance in the quarter was driven by higher Ground revenues (up 37%) on residential delivery volume growth. Quarterly results were also aided by an uptick in volumes at FedEx International Priority services and favorable pricing-related initiatives.
Moreover, FedEx's cash position is solid. Notably, FedEx exited the third quarter of fiscal 2021 with cash and cash equivalents of $8,856 million, way above the debt load (current portion) of $646 million. This indicates that the company has sufficient cash to meet its current debt obligations.
Meanwhile, sharp rise in operating expenses is a concern. Notably, operating costs escalated 20% in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 due to factors like high variable compensation expenses and increased labor rates. Operating expenses have increased in double digits (15%) year over year in the first nine months of fiscal 2021. Persistent increase in operating costs might dent bottom-line growth.
Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider
FedEx currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Transportation sector include Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR - Free Report) , Triton International Limited (TRTN - Free Report) and Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Landstar carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while Triton and Herc Holdings sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Landstar, Triton and Herc Holdings is projected at 12%, 10% and 31.2%, respectively.
