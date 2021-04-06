Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

Company News for Apr 5, 2021

  • Micron Technology Inc.'s (MU - Free Report) shares surged 4.8% after reporting second-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.98, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.95.
  • Guess' Inc. (GES - Free Report) shares climbed 4.5% after the company reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $1.18, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.57.
  • Shares of Western Digital Corp. (WDC - Free Report) jumped 6.9% following news that the company is mulling to acquire Kioxia Holdings Corp. of Japan for a potential value of $30 billion.
  • Shares of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ - Free Report) dropped 0.9% after the company revealed that COVID-19 vaccine produced by one of its manufacturing partner failed to meet quality standards.

