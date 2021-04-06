We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 5th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (AGFS - Free Report) is engaged in providing data driven specialty chemical solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 72.7% downward over the last 30 days.
BCE Inc. (BCE - Free Report) is a communications company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.4% downward over the last 30 days.
Unum Group (UNM - Free Report) is the industry leader in disability income protection and one of the top providers of supplemental benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 0.2% downward over the last 30 days.
Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY - Free Report) operates an ultra-low cost, scheduled airline serving short-haul, point-to-point routes largely in Europe from its bases in airports across Europe. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.6% downward over the last 60 days.
Conifer Holdings, Inc. (CNFR - Free Report) is an insurance holding company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 60 days.
