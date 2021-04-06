Back to top

Company News for Apr 6, 2021

  • Sempra Energy's (SRE - Free Report) shares gained 1.6% after the company sold 20% non controlling stake in Sempra Infrastructure Partners for $3.37 billion in cash.
  • DICK'S Sporting Goods Inc.'s (DKS - Free Report) shares rose 1.6% following the company's decision to open a new concept store in New York.
  • Shares of Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NNOX - Free Report) soared 17.5% after its single-source Nanox.ARC digital x-ray technology received 510(k) clearance from the FDA.
  • Shares of Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. (MARA - Free Report) jumped 15.8% following the company's update on its Bitcoin mining operations for the first quarter 2021.

