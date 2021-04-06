We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:
51job, Inc. (JOBS - Free Report) is a provider of integrated human resource services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) is engaged in the brewers industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.
Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) is a tanker company that owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.
IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.
View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.