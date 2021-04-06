Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 6th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

51job, Inc. (JOBS - Free Report) is a provider of integrated human resource services. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD - Free Report) is engaged in the brewers industry. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.1% downward over the last 30 days.

Euronav NV (EURN - Free Report) is a tanker company that owns, operates and manages a fleet of vessels for the transportation and storage of crude oil and petroleum products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 60% downward over the last 30 days.

IVERIC bio, Inc. (ISEE - Free Report) is a biotechnology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.7% downward over the last 30 days.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL - Free Report) engages in the provision of mining and mineral exploration. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.6% downward over the last 30 days.

