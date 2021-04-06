We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of April 5, 2021
U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR - Free Report) operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. Robust aggregate products volume and revenues as well as increase in average selling price related to a favorable mix of products sold seem to have been boosting investors’ confidence in this company. Also, actions taken as part of business contingency plans in the form of labor management, higher asset utilization and delivery efficiencies that include lower fuel costs are proving favorable. Its 2022 earnings estimates have moved up reflecting optimism in the company’s earnings growth potential. Strong demand stemming from the U.S. housing market rebound is expected to benefit the companies in the Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry, of which U.S. Concrete is one. Its 2022 earnings estimates have moved up reflecting optimism in the company’s earnings growth potential.
The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products.The Estee Lauder Companies' shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. Moreover, it has strong presence in emerging markets which insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. The Estee Lauder Companies also has a strong online business and the company expects it to be a major growth engine for the upcoming few years.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>