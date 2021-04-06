Back to top

Top Stock Picks for Week of April 5, 2021

U.S. Concrete Inc. (USCR - Free Report) operates as a provider of ready-mixed concrete and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States. Robust aggregate products volume and revenues as well as increase in average selling price related to a favorable mix of products sold seem to have been boosting investors’ confidence in this company. Also, actions taken as part of business contingency plans in the form of labor management, higher asset utilization and delivery efficiencies that include lower fuel costs are proving favorable. Its 2022 earnings estimates have moved up reflecting optimism in the company’s earnings growth potential. Strong demand stemming from the U.S. housing market rebound is expected to benefit the companies in the Zacks Building Products - Concrete & Aggregates industry, of which U.S. Concrete is one. Its 2022 earnings estimates have moved up reflecting optimism in the company’s earnings growth potential.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL - Free Report) is one of the world's leading manufacturers and marketers of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products.The Estee Lauder Companies' shares have outpaced the industry in the past six months. The company is undertaking robust cost-control measures amid the coronavirus outbreak. Such efforts drove its operating income margin in second-quarter fiscal 2021. Also, the company’s Skin Care business is growing steadily. This along with solid online growth bodes well, especially amid the pandemic. Notably, the company’s sales and earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased year over year in the quarter. Moreover, it has strong presence in emerging markets which insulates it from the macroeconomic headwinds in the matured markets. The Estee Lauder Companies also has a strong online business and the company expects it to be a major growth engine for the upcoming few years.

