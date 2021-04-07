Back to top

Company News for Apr 7, 2021

  • Illumina Inc.'s (ILMN - Free Report) shares jumped 7.9% after the company said that its first-quarter 2021 revenues will be better-than-expected.
  • Novavax Inc.'s (NVAX - Free Report) shares rose 0.8% following the company's decision to consider recruiting children and teens for its COVID-19 vaccine trial by the second quarter.
  • Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) gained 2.8% after the company extended its partnership with manufacturer Catalent for COVID-19 vaccine and other pipeline products.
  • Shares of BP p.l.c. (BP - Free Report) surged 3.5% after the company provided a rosy outlook for 2021 supported by higher energy prices and signs of industry rebound from pandemic-ridden 2020.

