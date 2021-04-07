We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Honda Motor Co. (HMC) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of Honda Motor Co. (HMC - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Honda Motor Co. is one of 105 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #12 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HMC's full-year earnings has moved 4.49% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Our latest available data shows that HMC has returned about 7.72% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of 2.38% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Honda Motor Co. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Breaking things down more, HMC is a member of the Automotive - Foreign industry, which includes 23 individual companies and currently sits at #67 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 0.95% so far this year, so HMC is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
HMC will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.