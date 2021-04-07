In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
SPDR-SP 500 TR (SPY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
SPDR-SP 500 TR (SPY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Is The Market Fully Priced?
Ultra-low interest rates, fiscal stimulus, a fresh group of new retail investors, and an accelerating economic recovery have undoubtedly created euphoric conditions in the stock market.
The yield surge since the beginning of 2021 that reined in tech's outrageous returns and the rebound of recovery plays is a sign that the markets aren't trading as irrationally as we did in 1999/2000. Still, it does feel like the broader market may be coming up to a plateau or even a marginal correction.
I don't think the markets have overextended themselves too much, but I am not sure how much more upside many of these sectors have.
2021 will be a stock pickers market. There is always a bull market somewhere; you just have to know where to look.
((SPY - Free Report) ), (QQQ - Free Report) )
The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All
Last year, it generated $24 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it's predicted to blast through the roof to $77.6 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce "the world's first trillionaires," but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early.
See Zacks' 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>