Company News for Apr 8, 2021

  • QIAGEN N.V.'s (QGEN - Free Report) shares rose 1.6% after the company unveiled a new product to more quickly sequencing the genomes of the Covid-19 virus.
  • MSC Industrial Direct Co. Inc.'s (MSM - Free Report) shares tumbled 5.5% after posting second-quarter fiscal 2021 revenues of $774 million, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.7%.
  • Shares of Li Auto Inc. (LI - Free Report) plummeted 12.9% following the company's decision to offer a new $750 million debt to fund research and development.
  • Shares of The GEO Group Inc. (GEO - Free Report) plunged 20.4% after the company suspended quarterly dividend payment.

