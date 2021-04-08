Why You Should Add eHealth (EHTH) Stock to Your Portfolio

eHealth’s ( EHTH Quick Quote EHTH - Free Report) solid Medicare and Individual, Family and Small Business performance and financial position along with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice. Zacks Rank & Price Performance
eHealth sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past month, the stock has rallied 32.2%, outperforming the
industry’s growth of 4.5%, Finance sector’s rise of 2.2% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's increase of 5.2%. Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.81, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15.6% on 17.4% higher revenues of $684.2 million. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.54, indicating an upside of 61.6% on 24.7% higher revenues of $853.3 million.
Earnings Surprise History
eHealth delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last eight reported quarters with the average beat being 125.3%, reflecting operational excellence.
Business Tailwinds
eHealth remains focused on gradual shift in telesales from third-party vendor agents toward in-house agents.. This in turn will fuel growth in Medicare business. Revenues from the Medicare segment are expected between $621 million and $659 million, the midpoint indicating 24% growth over 2020.
With continued momentum in the online Medicare enrollments, the private health insurance exchange service provider estimates 53% online penetration by 2024. This in turn should continue to drive member retention. Substantial increase in estimated lifetime values of individual and family plan members should continue to drive Individual, Family and Small Business segment. Revenues in 2021 are estimated between $39 million and $41 million. eHealth projects total revenues in 2021 between $660 million and $700 million, with the midpoint indicating 17% year-over-year growth. In its effort to fuel growth and increase market share through high quality Medicare enrollments, the company entered into a binding agreement with HIG Capital via which the latter will make a $225 million investment in eHealth. The company plans to ramp up its revenues at a five-year CAGR of 27% by 2024 and achieve adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%. Segment profit is expected in the range of $138 million to $155 million from Medicare, and in the range of $18 million to $19 million from Individual, Family and Small Business in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 is estimated between $100 million and $115 million. Net income is expected between $2.77 and $3.26 per share. Debt Free Balance Sheet
The company boasts a debt free balance sheet with $93.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2020.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the insurance industry include
Aon ( AON Quick Quote AON - Free Report) , Brown and Brown ( BRO Quick Quote BRO - Free Report) and James River Group Holdings ( JRVR Quick Quote JRVR - Free Report) , each carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Aon delivered an earnings surprise of 5.65% in the last reported quarter. Brown and Brown delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29% in the last reported quarter. James River Group delivered an earnings surprise of 6.86% in the last reported quarter Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9% You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential. Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>
Image: Bigstock
Why You Should Add eHealth (EHTH) Stock to Your Portfolio
eHealth’s (EHTH - Free Report) solid Medicare and Individual, Family and Small Business performance and financial position along with favorable growth estimates make it a good investment choice.
Zacks Rank & Price Performance
eHealth sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). In the past month, the stock has rallied 32.2%, outperforming the industry’s growth of 4.5%, Finance sector’s rise of 2.2% and the Zacks S&P 500 composite's increase of 5.2%.
Growth Projections
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings is pegged at $2.81, indicating a year-over-year increase of 15.6% on 17.4% higher revenues of $684.2 million. The consensus estimate for 2022 earnings is pegged at $4.54, indicating an upside of 61.6% on 24.7% higher revenues of $853.3 million.
Earnings Surprise History
eHealth delivered an earnings surprise in each of the last eight reported quarters with the average beat being 125.3%, reflecting operational excellence.
Business Tailwinds
eHealth remains focused on gradual shift in telesales from third-party vendor agents toward in-house agents.. This in turn will fuel growth in Medicare business. Revenues from the Medicare segment are expected between $621 million and $659 million, the midpoint indicating 24% growth over 2020.
With continued momentum in the online Medicare enrollments, the private health insurance exchange service provider estimates 53% online penetration by 2024. This in turn should continue to drive member retention.
Substantial increase in estimated lifetime values of individual and family plan members should continue to drive Individual, Family and Small Business segment. Revenues in 2021 are estimated between $39 million and $41 million.
eHealth projects total revenues in 2021 between $660 million and $700 million, with the midpoint indicating 17% year-over-year growth.
In its effort to fuel growth and increase market share through high quality Medicare enrollments, the company entered into a binding agreement with HIG Capital via which the latter will make a $225 million investment in eHealth.
The company plans to ramp up its revenues at a five-year CAGR of 27% by 2024 and achieve adjusted EBITDA margin of 38%.
Segment profit is expected in the range of $138 million to $155 million from Medicare, and in the range of $18 million to $19 million from Individual, Family and Small Business in 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA in 2021 is estimated between $100 million and $115 million. Net income is expected between $2.77 and $3.26 per share.
Debt Free Balance Sheet
The company boasts a debt free balance sheet with $93.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of Dec 31, 2020.
Other Stocks to Consider
Some other top-ranked stocks in the insurance industry include Aon (AON - Free Report) , Brown and Brown (BRO - Free Report) and James River Group Holdings (JRVR - Free Report) , each carrying Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Aon delivered an earnings surprise of 5.65% in the last reported quarter.
Brown and Brown delivered an earnings surprise of 14.29% in the last reported quarter.
James River Group delivered an earnings surprise of 6.86% in the last reported quarter
Time to Invest in Legal Marijuana
If you’re looking for big gains, there couldn’t be a better time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion back in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.
After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could be a still greater bonanza for investors. Even before the latest wave of legalization, Zacks Investment Research has recommended pot stocks that have shot up as high as +285.9%
You’re invited to check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.
Today, Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>