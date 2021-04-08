We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Starbucks (SBUX - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Retail-Wholesale peers, we might be able to answer that question.
Starbucks is one of 210 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBUX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBUX's full-year earnings has moved 1.01% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.
Based on the latest available data, SBUX has gained about 5.77% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Retail-Wholesale group have lost about 0.95% on average. This means that Starbucks is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, SBUX belongs to the Retail - Restaurants industry, which includes 40 individual stocks and currently sits at #95 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 9.18% this year, meaning that SBUX is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
SBUX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.