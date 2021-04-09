Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Apr 9, 2021

  • Conagra Brands Inc.'s (CAG - Free Report) shares rose 0.2% after reporting third-quarter fiscal 2021 adjusted earnings per share of $0.59, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.58.
  • Costco Wholesale Corp.'s (COST - Free Report) shares gained 0.7% after the company reported that its same-stores sales climbed 16% in March.
  • Shares of Bilibili Inc. (BILI - Free Report) surged 2.3% after the company denied the news of buying a 24% stake in Yoozoo Games.
  • Shares of Box Inc. (BOX - Free Report) tumbled 9.4% after the company received a $500 million investment from funds run by private-equity firm KKR issuing convertible preferred stock.
     

consumer-staples internet retail