We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Has Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Impala Platinum Holdings (IMPUY - Free Report) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Impala Platinum Holdings is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. IMPUY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for IMPUY's full-year earnings has moved 28.42% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that IMPUY has returned about 43.34% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Basic Materials group have gained about 13.79% on average. This means that Impala Platinum Holdings is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
Looking more specifically, IMPUY belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual stocks and currently sits at #70 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 22.93% so far this year, meaning that IMPUY is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to IMPUY as it looks to continue its solid performance.