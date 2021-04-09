Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Azul's (AZUL) March Traffic Drops 13.4% From February Level

Read MoreHide Full Article

With Brazil reeling under a second wave of the deadly coronavirus pandemic, it was obvious that Azul’s (AZUL - Free Report) March traffic report will be a disappointment compared with its February numbers.

Notably, traffic, measured in revenue passenger kilometers, declined13.4% month over month. With travel demand falling below the year-ago levels, the company reduced capacity significantly. In the same time frame, capacity measured in available seat kilometers contracted 5% in March from February levels. Since traffic decline was more than capacity contraction, load factor (% of seats filled by passengers) skidded to 71.7% in March from 78.6% in February.

AZUL SA Price

AZUL SA Price

AZUL SA price | AZUL SA Quote

However, on a year-over-year basis, the scenario was rosier with consolidated traffic increasing 11.2%. However, the capacity expansion in March was more (15.4%). Consequently, load factor decreased 2.7 percentage points. While traffic declined 8.9% domestically, the fall was huge (89.3%) internationally. Load factor declined 2.2 percentage points to 71.2% in March. Internationally, the measure plummeted 12.5% percentage points to 57.3% at Azul, which competes with the likes of Gol Linhas (GOL - Free Report) and Copa Holdings (CPA - Free Report) in the Latin American aviation space.

Zacks Rank & Key Pick

Azul presently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

A better-ranked stock in the Zacks Transportation sector is Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL - Free Report) , presently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Shares of Old Dominion have gained more than 75% in a year’s time.

Zacks Names “Single Best Pick to Double”

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

You know this company from its past glory days, but few would expect that it’s poised for a monster turnaround. Fresh from a successful repositioning and flush with A-list celeb endorsements, it could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in a little more than 9 months and Nvidia which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Free: See Our Top Stock and 4 Runners Up >>


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes S.A. (GOL) - free report >>

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) - free report >>

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) - free report >>

AZUL SA (AZUL) - free report >>

Published in

airlines