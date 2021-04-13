In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Image: Bigstock
Air Lease (AL) Delivers First of Five Boeing 737-8 to Belavia
Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-8 aircraft on long-term lease to Belarusian carrier — Belavia. It is the first of five new Boeing 737-8s jets to be delivered to Belavia from Air Lease's order book with The Boeing Company (BA - Free Report) . This modern and fuel efficient aircraft has CFM LEAP-1B engines.
For passengers, these new modern jets will be equipped with separate and better business class cabins consisting of 12 comfortable seats. By taking delivery of the jet from Air Lease, the largest airline of the Republic of Belarus, has enhanced service for its passengers travelling in business class. Belavia, previously operating with an aging Boeing 737 fleet, is in the process of modernizing its fleet. Air Lease’s contribution to the carrier’s fleet-modernization exercise will significantly boost Belavia operations in the domestic and the international markets.
Besides this delivery to Belavia, Air Lease also announced the delivery of one new Airbus A330-900 to Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) under sale-leaseback with Blackbird Capital II. Notably, one more such jet is supposed to be delivered by Air Lease to Delta.
Zacks Rank & Stock to Consider
Air Lease currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
A better-ranked stock in the broader Zacks Transportation sector is Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI - Free Report) . Herc Holdings sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Long-term (three to five years) expected earnings per share growth rate for Herc Holdings is projected at 31.2%.
