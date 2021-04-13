We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of April 12, 2021
Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU - Free Report) is a yoga-inspired athletic apparel company that creates lifestyle components.Shares of lululemon continue to show resilience on its sound fundamentals, despite the effects of the pandemic. The company’s shares gained in the past year owing to its robust digital performance, which also aided third-quarter fiscal 2020 results. Notably, top and bottom lines beat estimates in the fiscal third quarter and also improved year over year. The company provided upbeat guidance for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 after witnessing a robust performance in the holiday season. The company now expects sales and earnings to be at the higher end of the previously issued range. The company expects to capture the growing online demand through its accelerated e-commerce investments. Lululemon remains well-poised financially to steer to the coronavirus situation.
Applied Materials AMAT is one of the world’s largest suppliers of equipment for the fabrication of semiconductor, flat panel liquid crystal displays (LCDs), and solar photovoltaic (PV) cells and modules. Applied Materials is driven by strong momentum across Semiconductor Systems and Applied Global Services. Further, solid demand for silicon in several applications across various markets remains a tailwind. Additionally, growing momentum among long-term service agreements is contributing well. Furthermore, increased customer spending in foundry and logic on the back of rising need for specialty nodes in automotive, power, 5G rollout, IoT, communications and image sensor markets, is a major positive. Also, strong momentum in conductor etches is benefiting the company’s position in DRAM and NAND. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to over a year. Even though the current global economic risks prevail, spending in China is expected to increase The company remains strongly positioned in China where it continues to see strong growth in semiconductor and display.
These Stocks Are Poised to Soar Past the Pandemic
The COVID-19 outbreak has shifted consumer behavior dramatically, and a handful of high-tech companies have stepped up to keep America running. Right now, investors in these companies have a shot at serious profits. For example, Zoom jumped 108.5% in less than 4 months while most other stocks were sinking.
Our research shows that 5 cutting-edge stocks could skyrocket from the exponential increase in demand for “stay at home” technologies. This could be one of the biggest buying opportunities of this decade, especially for those who get in early.
See the 5 high-tech stocks now>>