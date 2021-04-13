The Earnings All-Star videos are back!
Top Earnings Charts to Kick-Off Q1 Earnings Season
The Earnings All-Star videos are back!
First quarter earnings season is here but it will start out slowly, with just about 60 companies expected to report this week.
There’s a lot of anticipation for this season, especially on forward looking guidance.
This will be the last “pre-pandemic” year-over-year quarterly comparison. Moving forward, companies will face either much tougher comps, or much easier, depending on their type of business and how it was impacted by the first coronavirus economic shutdown.
That’s why guidance is going to be key.
Top Earnings All-Stars
These 5 companies are in different industries but have some of the best charts of the week.
Many have excellent earnings surprise charts, with perfect earnings surprise track records, or few misses.
Several are also trading near or at 5-year highs.
Is all the good news priced in or will these stocks find a way to continue to move higher?
This week could set the tone for the entire earnings season.
5 Top Earnings Charts to Kick-Off Earnings Season
1. Fastenal (FAST - Free Report) is a bellwether for the manufacturing and construction sector. It has only missed twice since 2017 and has put together 4 beats in a row. Shares are near 5-year highs. Is it too hot to handle?
2. Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY - Free Report) has become a Reddit/WSB darling in 2021. Shares have skyrocketed 438% in the last year as it has been one of the pandemic winners. But with the recovery around the bend, will Bed Bath & Beyond lose momentum?
3. UnitedHealth Group (UNH - Free Report) hasn’t missed on earnings in the last 5 years. Impressive. Shares are near 5-year highs but it trades with a forward P/E of just 20.7. Will it keep its perfect earnings surprise streak going this quarter?
4. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM - Free Report) has beat 4 out of the last 5 quarters. The shares have finally broken out in the last year, gaining 155%, on the hot semiconductor cycle. Shares now trade at 31x. Is there more gas left in the tank?
5. Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY - Free Report) is a financial services company that operates in home mortgages and car loans. The home mortgage industry has been red-hot in 2020 and 2021 as mortgage rates fell to record lows. Consumers have been refinancing as well as buying new homes. But how much longer can the hot market continue? Ally shares are up 180% in the last year but are still cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10.
