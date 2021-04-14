We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
CNH Industrial (CNHI) & Plus Unite for Driverless Pickups
CNH Industrial (CNHI - Free Report) recently joined forces with autonomous truck technology developer, Plus, to jointly build self-driving trucks that will be deployed across Europe, China and other parts of the world. Per the memorandum of understanding signed by both the parties, IVECO’s latest generation heavy-duty pickup will be equipped with PlusDrive autonomous driving system.
The alliance will also explore deploying IVECO’s liquefied natural gas engine system to power Level 4 automated trucks. In a bid to create a more sustainable future and lower greenhouse emissions, the firms will work together to develop autonomous trucks that will be powered by natural gas.
The tie up is a win-win for both the parties. IVECO’s diverse and expansive global footprint will enable Plus to boost commercialization and magnify the impact of its driverless technology. Meanwhile, IVECO will be able to accelerate the deployment of highest levels of automated technology in heavy-duty trucks, in sync with the strategy of staying abreast with the latest technological advancements and emission-control procedures. As it is, IVECO is not a new entrant into automated driving and is already working with various companies on advanced driver-assistance systems. Plus’ cutting edge technology will level up the future mobility game of CNH Industrial — which currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Of late, partnerships between truck developers and automated technology suppliers have been on the rise. Driverless tech startup Aurora has collaborated with PACCAR (PCAR - Free Report) and Volvo to develop long-haul autonomous pickups. Volkswagen’s (VWAGY - Free Report) trucking arm TRATON also partnered with a San Diego based self-driving technology company, TuSimple, to build heavy-duty driverless trucks. Similarly, Daimler (DDAIF - Free Report) and Waymo also teamed up to manufacture robot trucks.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>