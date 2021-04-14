Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 13th

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC - Free Report) engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 21.9% downward over the last 30 days.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (BCEI - Free Report) is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of onshore oil and natural gas properties. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (XOG - Free Report) is an energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.2% downward over the last 30 days.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc. (GNCA - Free Report) is involved in developing vaccines. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 11% downward over the last 30 days.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (GNLN - Free Report) is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


