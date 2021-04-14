Synopsys, Inc. ( SNPS Quick Quote SNPS - Free Report) recently announced that it is on track to fortify its DesignWare Ethernet Controller IP portfolio with the acquisition of MorethanIP. Notably, the company has inked a definitive acquisition agreement for an undisclosed amount and is likely to close the transaction in May this year. Adding MAC and PCS for 200G/400G and 800G Ethernet is expected to strengthen Synopsys’ existing 112G Ethernet PHY IP. Moreover, MorethanIP’s team of highly qualified and experienced R&D engineers will also enhance the expertise of Synopsys’ workforce with their strong domain knowledge. The acquisition will help Synopsys provide a high-performance Ethernet IP solution, with low latency for networking, AI, and cloud computing SoCs, to customers. Notably, the terms of the deal are not likely to affect its financials.
Image: Shutterstock
Synopsys (SNPS) Scoops Up MorethanIP to Enhance IP Portfolio
Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS - Free Report) recently announced that it is on track to fortify its DesignWare Ethernet Controller IP portfolio with the acquisition of MorethanIP. Notably, the company has inked a definitive acquisition agreement for an undisclosed amount and is likely to close the transaction in May this year.
Adding MAC and PCS for 200G/400G and 800G Ethernet is expected to strengthen Synopsys’ existing 112G Ethernet PHY IP. Moreover, MorethanIP’s team of highly qualified and experienced R&D engineers will also enhance the expertise of Synopsys’ workforce with their strong domain knowledge.
The acquisition will help Synopsys provide a high-performance Ethernet IP solution, with low latency for networking, AI, and cloud computing SoCs, to customers.
Notably, the terms of the deal are not likely to affect its financials.
Synopsys, Inc. Price and Consensus
Synopsys, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Synopsys, Inc. Quote
Acquisition Drives Growth
Synopsys has made a few important acquisitions to build its product portfolio and stimulate growth. Acquisitions are central to the company’s growth strategy and helping it gain access to newer markets and technologies.
Also, since intense competition is making the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) market tougher to penetrate, acquisitions have helped the company boost revenues.
Notably, the acquisitions of Cigital and Black Duck are establishing tactical quality relations with clients, leading to higher demand creation, cross-selling and a substantial rise in brand recognition.
Markedly, the growing demand for advanced technology, design, IP and security solutions is also creating solid prospects. Per MarketsandMarkets, the global semiconductor IP market is projected to reach $7.3 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2020. This projection seems encouraging for the prospects of the acquisition of MorethanIP.
Moreover, Synopsys is considered a lower-leveraged company. Its total debt-to-total capital ratio of 0.15 is significantly lower than the industry average of 0.43. As of Jan 31, 2021, the company’s total debts (including current maturities) were only $25.7 million, while its cash and equivalents were $1.02 billion. This positions the company to comfortably pursue important acquisitions to boost growth.
