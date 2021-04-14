We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is WilliamsSonoma (WSM) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of WilliamsSonoma (WSM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of WSM and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.
WilliamsSonoma is a member of our Retail-Wholesale group, which includes 210 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. WSM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WSM's full-year earnings has moved 19.09% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.
According to our latest data, WSM has moved about 79.91% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Retail-Wholesale stocks have gained an average of 1.34%. This means that WilliamsSonoma is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.
To break things down more, WSM belongs to the Retail - Home Furnishings industry, a group that includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 42.76% so far this year, so WSM is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to WSM as it looks to continue its solid performance.