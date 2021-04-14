We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Sibanye Gold (SBSW) Stock Outpacing Its Basic Materials Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Sibanye Gold (SBSW - Free Report) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.
Sibanye Gold is a member of the Basic Materials sector. This group includes 245 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. SBSW is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for SBSW's full-year earnings has moved 22.16% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
According to our latest data, SBSW has moved about 14.98% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 12.90%. This means that Sibanye Gold is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, SBSW belongs to the Mining - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #64 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 20.18% this year, meaning that SBSW is slightly underperforming its industry in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Basic Materials stocks should continue to track SBSW. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.