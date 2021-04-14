We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Has Olin (OLN) Outpaced Other Basic Materials Stocks This Year?
For those looking to find strong Basic Materials stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Olin (OLN - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Basic Materials sector should help us answer this question.
Olin is a member of our Basic Materials group, which includes 245 different companies and currently sits at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. OLN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for OLN's full-year earnings has moved 480.47% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, OLN has gained about 61.85% so far this year. At the same time, Basic Materials stocks have gained an average of 12.90%. As we can see, Olin is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, OLN belongs to the Chemical - Diversified industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #61 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 7.77% so far this year, so OLN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
OLN will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Basic Materials stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.