We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
5 Red-Hot Big Bank Earnings Charts
The Earnings All-Star videos are back!
First quarter earnings season is here but it will start out slowly, with just about 60 companies expected to report this week.
That includes the big banks, led by Dow component JPMorgan Chase.
The banks used to be the one sector, along with energy, that lagged during this bull market.
But the stocks have rallied big off the coronavirus lows and many are now trading higher than their pre-pandemic highs, with some at new 5-year highs.
Can this bank breakout continue?
5 Red-Hot Big Bank Earnings Charts
1. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM - Free Report) has missed just twice in the last 5 years. That’s an impressive record. Shares are near new 5-year highs, up 21% year-to-date. With a forward P/E of just 13.7, is there more upside if the 10-year treasury continues to rise?
2. Goldman Sachs (GS - Free Report) has beat on earnings 4 quarters in a row, including during the global pandemic. Over the last year, the shares have jumped 79% versus a gain of 48% for the S&P 500. It’s cheap, with a forward P/E of just 10. Is it a hidden gem?
3. Bank of America (BAC - Free Report) has beat 2 of the last 4 quarters but the Street hasn’t cared as shares have soared to new 5-year highs in 2021, up 30% year-to-date. It’s trading with a forward P/E of 14.9, among the more expensive of the big banks. Is there more gas left in the tank?
4. Citigroup (C - Free Report) has the best earnings surprise track record of these five banks as it hasn’t missed in the last 5 years. What an amazing earnings surprise streak. Year-to-date, shares are up 16%, but it’s the only one of the 5 to not be breaking out to new 5-year highs. With a forward P/E of just 9.4, it’s the cheapest big bank. Is this a buying opportunity?
5. PNC Financial Services Group (PNC - Free Report) , the big Pittsburgh-based regional bank, has missed just 3 times since 2017. It’s trading near its 5-year highs, up 71% in the last year. But at 16.6x forward earnings, is it too hot to handle?
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>