Align Technology (ALGN) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Align Technology (ALGN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $595.63, moving -0.91% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.33% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of the Invisalign tooth-straightening system had gained 10.46% over the past month. This has outpaced the Medical sector's loss of 4.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.77% in that time.
ALGN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be April 28, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.94, up 165.75% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $806.44 million, up 46.37% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.13 per share and revenue of $3.48 billion, which would represent changes of +73.9% and +40.96%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ALGN. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.84% higher. ALGN is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, ALGN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 64.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.61.
We can also see that ALGN currently has a PEG ratio of 3.28. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Medical - Dental Supplies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.14 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Dental Supplies industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 109, putting it in the top 43% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.